'Like the Arya Stark moment': The Boys Season 5 Star Wishes Game of Thrones' Style Ending For Homelander

The Boys happens to be one of the most acclaimed series that is being streamed today. While we are moving closer to the end of this show that brings a lot of superhero mayhem, one of its stars has come forward to talk about the fate of their characters.

Karen Fukuhara, who portrays the character of Kimiko in the Prime Video series, has a perfect plan in her head about how she wants to bid farewell to the series and how she desires the end of her character.

Recently, while talking to TV Guide the Suicide Squad actress spilled the tea, detailing the ending that she wishes to see for her character in The Boys.

When it was asked to the cast members of The Boys, how do they wish to see the end of their character in the series, Fukuhara, who till the end of Season 4 played the role of a mute super powered girl, opened up stating that she wants Kimiko to kill Homelander.

Homelander, who happens to be a ruthless Superman-like character in the series, but also is the antagonist, is played by Tony Starr. However, Kimiko killing the widely acclaimed superhero character won't make sense as it has to be done by the hands of Billy Butcher, at least the fans think it that way.

Karen Fukuhara, also mentioned that the end should be just like that of Arya Stark from another highly appreciated series, Game of Thrones.

“I will say I want like the Arya Stark moment. You know when she defeats the White Walker and nobody expected that,” stated Fukuhara.

She further stressed on, “I don’t know, that would be a good death, like if I’m going to take him out, I would be willing to die.”

However, fans of the series have expressed their displeasure, with the actress’s comment, as they always saw Billy Butcher to be the Kryptonite of Homelander. Billy Butcher was once the leader of The Boys and is played by Karl Urban.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one fan commented, “Why would you want to recreate the worst moment of GOT.”

Another comment on the social media platform read, “This is a horrible idea, it has always been Butcher vs Homelander, Butcher has to be the one to do it. Being inspired by Season 8 of GoT is NOT a good thing.”

The Boys’ latest and fourth season has ended and is available to watch on Prime Video. The series will conclude with its season 5.

