7 Highest-Grossing Batman Movies Worldwide; The Dark Knight Rises tops

Batman is a widely popular Pop-culture character. The iconic superhero first originated from the American comic books published by DC Comics and later gained immense recognition and fan following when the Studio decided to bring it to the cinematic world. Batman Movies enjoy a massive fandom across the globe and it is one of the leading Superheroes of the DC Extended Universe. Here’s taking a look at the highest-grossing Batman Movies at the worldwide box office.

7 Highest-Grossing Batman Movies Of All Time At The Worldwide

1: The Dark Knight Rises

Directed by Christopher Nolan, it is the final installment of his popular Batman Trilogy. The Dark Knight Rises stars Christian Bale in the leading role of Bruce Wayne alias Batman. Released in 2012, the movie was a global blockbuster as it collected five times its budget.

The DC Superhero movie rules the charts of the highest-grossing Batman movies of all time with a phenomenal USD 1.082 Billion at the worldwide box office. It was widely appreciated and celebrated during its release.

2. The Dark Knight

It is the first Batman movie to hit the USD 1 Billion mark at the global box office. The movie helmed by Christopher Nolan as his second instalment in the Batman trilogy won both critical acclaim and box office numbers. The movie collected USD 1.007 Billion at the worldwide box office, securing the second spot among the highest-grossing Batman movies of all time.

The Dark Knight stars Christian Bale and Heath Ledger as Batman and the iconic villain Joker, respectively. It was a big success and is often considered among the greatest movies of all time.

Heath Ledger died before its release due to a drug overdose. He was posthumously honored with many accolades, including Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Awards.

3. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice secured the third spot among the highest-grossing Batman movies worldwide. The superhero action movie was directed by Zack Snyder and served as the second movie in the popular DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The movie presented an epic battle between the two most celebrated Superheroes - Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman. It grossed over USD 872 Million against an estimated budget of USD 250 Million, becoming one of the biggest money-spinners at the box office.

4. The Batman

Released in 2022, The Batman took the fourth spot among the highest-grossing Batman movies at the worldwide box office. Matt Reeves directed this sci-fi action flick which was a reboot of the Batman film franchise.

Robert Pattinson played the titular role and won over hearts with his sincere portrayal. The movie was a big hit as it collected USD 765 Million globally against a budget of around USD 200 Million.

5. Batman

The 1989 released Batman holds the fifth spot among the list of Highest-grossing Batman movies worldwide. The movie starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson in the leading roles was a commercially successful venture. It also laid the base for Warner Bros’ first Batman trilogy.

The movie did a business of USD 411 Million against a production cost of USD 48 Million which was massive in every sense.

6. Batman Begins

Batman Begins was the first instalment of Christopher Nolan's superhero trilogy. The 2005 released sci-fi action movie collected a total of USD 356 Million at the worldwide box office. Currently, it holds the sixth place among the highest-grossing Batman movies of all time.

Batman Begins marked the first ever appearance of Christian Bale in the titular role which later became iconic and was registered in the history of cinema. It was followed by The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

7. Batman Forever

Batman Forever served as the third and final instalment of Warner Bros initial Batman trilogy. Released in 1995, the American superhero movie was directed by Joel Schumacher and starred Val Kilmer as the new Batman.

The movie collected USD 336 Million at the worldwide box office against a budget of USD 100 Million and secured the seventh highest-grossing Batman movie of all time.

Following Is The List Of Highest-Grossing Batman Movies Of All Time:

Rank Movies WW Gross Box Office 1 The Dark Knight Rises USD 1.082 Billion 2 The Dark Knight USD 1.007 Billion 3 Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice USD 872 Million 4 The Batman USD 765 Million 5 Batman USD 411 Million 6 Batman Begins USD 356 Million 7 Batman Forever USD 336 Million

Talking about the future of Batman movies, a sequel to The Batman, which was released in 2022 and starred Robert Pattinson, is currently in the works. Reportedly, The Batman Part 2 is slated to hit the screens in 2026, while a spin-off TV series, The Penguin, debuted on HBO this month (September 2024).

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

