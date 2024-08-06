Throwback: When Christian Bale Revealed How People Laughed At Him Over 'Serious' Batman Role

Christian Bale impressed audiences with his portrayal of Batman in Christopher Nolan's trilogy. However, there was a time when people laughed at him over his role as the DC superhero.

The Ford v Ferrari actor opened up about these instances before the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, a Marvel Studios movie that featured Bale as the antagonist Gorr the God Butcher.

In an interview with The Washington Post, The Big Short actor stated that people around him didn't take him seriously when he discussed his role as the Dark Knight.

In the July 7, 2022 article, Bale recalled telling people he was involved in a project that focused on Batman and took the comic character seriously. However, he added, "I had tons of people laugh at me and just say, 'Well, that's just not going to work at all.'"

The Prestige actor went on to say that being part of The Dark Knight trilogy was a great experience, which also helped him prove wrong all those who laughed at him.

Bale also stated that while he wasn't sure if those movies kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the trilogy might have helped in the long run.

2022 was also the year when Robert Pattinson's The Batman was released. Regarding this, Bale told Variety that he hadn't watched The Batman but wished to see it someday.

Opening up about The Lighthouse star, Bale mentioned that he is a great actor. Christian Bale added that he had a discussion with Pattinson before the release of The Batman and that he was impressed with the details of the film.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Christian Bale stated that he would love to reprise his role as Batman, but only if Christopher Nolan were to come on board.

Bale played the character of Batman in three Christopher Nolan-directed films. The first entry, Batman Begins, was released in 2005, while The Dark Knight hit theaters in 2008. The final entry of the trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, was released in 2012.

In total, the three movies earned $2.5 billion at the global box office, according to reports.

