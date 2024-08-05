The Platform Season 2: Release Date, Where To Watch And All We Know So Far

Netflix has released the teaser for The Platform 2, revealing its star-studded cast and release date. The sequel to the 2019 original, directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, continues its dystopian story after a four-year wait since its confirmation in May 2023.

The trailer for The Platform 2 opens with a wrapped body descending a chute, setting a grim tone for the vertical prison. The sequel features a new leader imposing deadly rules and exploring hierarchy and survival. Netflix will premiere The Platform 2 on October 4.

Joining the ensemble cast of The Platform 2 are Natalia Tena and Óscar Jaenada, adding depth and star power. Tena, known for her roles in Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, brings versatile acting experience. Jaenada, renowned for his work in Spanish cinema and Hollywood films like Pirates of the Caribbean and Rambo: Last Blood, adds to the sequel’s narrative complexity.

The original The Platform received critical acclaim, earning three Goya Award nominations and winning Best Special Effects. Its exploration of societal divisions and survival struck a chord with audiences, making the sequel highly anticipated.

With a renewed focus on storytelling and a talented cast, The Platform 2 aims to build on its predecessor’s success while offering a fresh perspective on its dystopian universe.

As October 4 approaches, fans of The Platform can look forward to more teasers revealing the sequel’s storyline and character dynamics. The addition of Natalia Tena and Óscar Jaenada highlights Netflix’s commitment to engaging storytelling and diverse talent.

With the first installment released on March 20, 2020, The Platform is a Spanish horror film depicting a prison that starkly illustrates class struggle, with the upper levels enjoying plenty of resources while those below struggle. The film ends with an open-ended conclusion, leaving the success of Goreng's plan and the higher-ups' concern for those below to interpretation.

