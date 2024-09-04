‘The Truth Is…’: Katy Perry Addresses Her Controversial Collaboration with Dr Luke on New Album

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

Katy Perry’s latest album 143 has several tracks related to woman empowerment and motherhood but ironically one of her collaborators was Dr. Luke who was accused of sexual assault by Kesha. Her decision to work with an alleged criminal generated a huge backlash from people and her supporters.

Recently, the Roar singer addressed the controversy during her appearance on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast after spending much time discussing the album’s feminist themes and how she overcame relationships with male chauvinists who “couldn’t handle me in boss mode.”

When asked about her decision to team up with Dr. Luke, without explicitly mentioning his name, Perry explained how he played an important role in her creative journey. “I understand that it started a lot of conversations,” she admitted.

“But the reality is, it comes from me. The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that,” Perry explained.

She also pointed out that Dr. Luke was one among the many collaborators including people she’s worked with in the past from her Teenage Dream era. Since the album encapsulated her journey from being a rookie to a famous and acclaimed artist, she had to give a nod to people who helped her along the way and made her feel empowered.

“When I speak about Woman’s World, I speak about feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman,” she said referring to one of her latest tracks. Dr. Luke has been one of the Dark Horse singer’s fruitful collaborators, producing her first No. 1 single I Kissed a Girl, and other hits, including California Gurls. He also produced her single Woman World on album 143.

Perry has tried to avoid the scrutiny about the collaboration before. In June, during her visit to Paris, people threw accusatory and sarcastic questions at her like “Isn’t your album about women empowerment?” to which the singer didn’t respond.

In 2014, the Tik Tok singer filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke claiming that he drugged and sexually abused her in 2005. As per Deadline, the legal document also contained allegations of emotional and psychological abuse. Later, Dr. Luke counter-sued her for defamation. The case was settled last year.