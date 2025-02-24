SAG Awards 2025: Patrick Schwarzenegger SHUTS DOWN Claims He Landed The White Lotus Role Through Nepotism

Patrick Schwarzenegger hit back at the critics who believe his casting for season 3 of The White Lotus was because he is a child of famous lineage and not from hard work on his part. The 31-year-old star, son to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, was irritated about being graded on his surname alone and not on the long time he put into developing a career.

When questioned by The Sunday Times on February 23, Schwarzenegger conceded the universal impression but made a point about his commitment to acting. He said that even though people may think he was cast because of his father, they miss the ten years of acting class, the countless hours he works to create the characters, and the numerous auditions he's had and not been accepted to.

He said, "I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is. They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes... worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on."

Even though he acknowledged that there are times it is discouraging, he is thankful for how he was brought up and for the principles instilled by his parents.

Schwarzenegger continued, "Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in, and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have, and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me."

Advertisement

His acting career started at the age of 10 in The Benchwarmers (2006). He subsequently juggled college courses in business with movie appearances in films and shows like Grown Ups 2 (2013), Scream Queens, Gen V, and more. His family, being huge fans of The White Lotus, asked him to audition for the show's third season. He auditioned for it so in 2023, got cast, and shot his scenes in 2024.

Patrick Schwarzenegger appears in the show as Saxon Ratliff, the oldest son of a rich businessman. The White Lotus season 3 is now streaming on Max.