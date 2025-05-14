The Young and the Restless May 13 Episode Recap: Phyllis Steals Billy’s Phone and Plots Her Next Move

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on May 13, 2025, the audience saw Phyllis overhear Billy and Sally's conversation about his plan to use Dumas against Victor.

She interrupts them at the Society and accuses them of stealing her job. Once Sally and Billy go to take the dessert, Phulli slips Billy’s phone into her purse. She later scrolls through his texts and finds something about Dumas that she copies down. She then returns the phone to a table in Society before Billy realizes that it was missing.

In the episode, Adam and Chelsea meet. The latter is still contemplating whether she made the right decision to accept a job at Newman Media. Adam makes sure to tell her that they will build something meaningful. Chelsea was not convinced that he was liberated from Victor’s grip. Adam denies it.

Chelsea warns that if he turns back to his old habits, she will walk away. Adam promises not to disappoint her.

At the GCAC, once the news was rolled to Victor that Chelsea had joined the team, he pulled Adam aside, asking him to move ahead with the plan to destroy Billy. Adam tried to stall him and eventually returned to Chelsea.

When she asks him about his conversation with Victor, he dodges her questions. Later, Phyllis approaches Victor and hints that she has something important to discuss over a drink.

In the episode, Lily tells Damian that she wants him to work at the Winters but also be a double agent, meaning that he pretends to spy for Dumas while actually spying on him for the Winters. Damian accepts the offer and agrees to meet with Devon and Nate the next day to finalize their plan.

