The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Claire's Deadly Trap for Jordan Backfire?

On Friday, January 17, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will sense that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is hiding something significant. Nikki’s evasive behavior will leave Victor suspicious, prompting him to dig for answers. He may urge her to open up and let him help.

Nikki, however, will be keeping a major secret. Jordan (Colleen Zenk) is out of prison, and Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) has devised a dangerous plan to eliminate her for good.

Despite the risks, Nikki and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have vowed to stay silent about Claire’s deadly scheme. Whether one of them decides to break this silence remains to be seen, but leaving Victor in the dark could have serious consequences.

Meanwhile, Claire will move forward with her plan to stop Jordan’s reign of terror. Claire previously hinted at using poison, and she might attempt to deliver a toxic dose in a cup of tea. However, Jordan is no novice and may suspect Claire’s intentions.

Having mentored Claire, Jordan understands how her mind works, which might give her the upper hand. This could lead to an explosive confrontation if Jordan uncovers Claire’s betrayal. Tensions will escalate as Claire makes it clear she won’t rest until Jordan is out of her life for good.

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), who has been held captive, will attempt to break free. Spoilers suggest she may successfully smash her chains and momentarily escape her restraints. However, her freedom is far from guaranteed.

Jordan could return just in time to thwart Sharon’s getaway. There’s a chance Jordan will knock her out again and tighten her control, leaving Sharon in an even worse predicament. While Sharon is determined to escape, her efforts may face serious obstacles.

As Claire presses forward with her plot, she might face unexpected setbacks. If Jordan catches on to the poison plan, she could retaliate with full force.

Spoilers hint that Jordan may unleash her fury over Claire’s attempt to betray her. Despite the danger, Claire is unlikely to back down, continuing to fight against Jordan at any cost.

The conflict between Claire and Jordan could result in more chaos before the situation is resolved. Viewers can expect tense moments as Claire works to bring an end to Jordan’s dangerous ways.

