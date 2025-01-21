The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Uncover the Newman Women’s Deadly Plot?

On Tuesday, January 21, The Young and the Restless will pick up where the drama left off, as the Newman women, Claire Newman (Hayley Erin), Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) continue their intense plot to eliminate Jordan (Colleen Zenk) for good.

The tension builds as Claire, Victoria, and Nikki discuss the next step in their plan to take Jordan out. As the conversation grows more serious, Claire will point out that they can’t just get rid of Jordan casually in a public place. The women will need to find a more secluded spot where they can execute their plan.

Nikki will have a lightbulb moment, suggesting they all grab their coats and head out. It seems the trio is about to put their plan into action, but things will not go as smoothly as they hope.

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will overhear part of their conversation, which could lead to trouble for the women as he may follow them and disrupt their carefully laid-out scheme.

Meanwhile, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) will face a significant setback as she continues her captivity. After managing to free herself from her restraints and passing out due to the PCP in her water, Sharon could wake up to find herself re-chained in the sewer.

Jordan, who has been keeping Sharon in captivity, may stop by to check on her and lock her up again, which would leave Sharon stuck in her predicament for the time being.

However, Sharon has one advantage, Jordan is the only one who knows where she is. This could be the key to Sharon’s survival, as Jordan’s knowledge of her location may become an unexpected insurance policy.

Advertisement

In another part of Genoa City, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a surprise in store for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). After interrupting a conversation between Billy and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) at the jazz lounge, Sally will tease a mystery surprise.

She’ll offer a clue about what’s coming and look a bit mischievous as she hints at the excitement ahead. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sally’s surprise will be something that will impress Billy and create a memorable moment for them both.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sharon and Phyllis Team Up to Escape Danger?