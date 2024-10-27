‘There Was A Time When...’: Finn Wolfhard Reflects Back on a Ghost Encounter He Had on Sets of IT

Finn Wolfhard is known for his roles in horror movies. Though the actor is used to scary backdrops and shady lighting, he recalled an incident from his childhood that involved a ghost encounter. Wolfhard portrayed the role of a little boy in the 2017 movie It.

While shooting on the sets, the young actor claimed that he saw a crew member work on the top floor of the building. However, upon asking, nobody knew the worker, nor saw him again on the sets.

In conversation with People Magazine, Wolfhard detailed his experience, claiming it to be a scary one. The actor shared, "I've been in a lot of supernatural movies and TV shows, but ironically, I've never really seen a full-on ghost.” He further stated that "but there was a time when I was a kid shooting It in this abandoned mansion in Toronto, and me and a bunch of the other cast were exploring the floors."

The actor went on to reveal, "We went up to the top floor and there was one room where we saw a guy in black just kind of doing electrician work, and we were just like, 'Okay, that's just a crew member,' but then later, we found out that no one knew who that was, and no one ever saw him again."

The Stranger Things actor shared that it might have been someone playing a prank on him or so, but it was one scary experience to be in. As for the actor’s horror movies and TV shows, Wolfhard has appeared in The Turning, The Addams Family, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Frozen Empire, among a few others.

On It, Finn played the character of Richie Tozier, who, along with his group of friends, gets terrorized with the demonic activities taking place around them, in the form of a dancing clown, portrayed by Bill Skarsgard.

As for the plot of the film, the synopsis reads, “Seven helpless and bullied children are forced to face their worst nightmares when Pennywise, a shape-shifting clown, reappears. The clown, an ancient evil, torments children before feeding on them.”

Apart from Wolfhard and Skarsgard, the movie starred Sophia Lillis, Jaden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

It is available to stream on Netflix.

