Did Drake Send Cease And Desist Letter To Stop Kendrick Lamar From Performing Not Like Us At Super Bowl LIX? Rep Addresses Rumor

The rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which seemingly ended when the Damn rapper released Not Like Us became the topic subject of discussion again as the rumors about the Midnights vocalist sending Cease and Desist letter asking him not to perform the track during the Super Bowl LIX started making rounds on the internet. The speculations can easily be put to rest now as Drake’s rep finally clarified them.

The rep of the rapper told Page Six that the speculations about the Cease and Desist letter are “not true.” A source also revealed to the outlet that there wasn’t any such plan or intent of Drake to send that letter to anybody.

According to the publication, the rumors about this started when Wack 100, who also manages The Game and Blueface claimed this during an interview. The manager alleged in a video shared by Livbitez, that the Gods Plan rapper was attempting to get Lamar restricted by the NFL.

When Wack 100 was asked it he thought that claimed restriction would “hold”, he replied, “No, if Jay-Z got something to do with it, it ain’t.”

However, to take you back in time, when the rap beef between Lamar and Drake was still on, One Dance was sent a Cease and Desist letter by Tupac Shakur’s estate for using his AI-generated voice in his rap titled, Taylor Made Freestyle.

In the letter, it was said that the use of the Changes vocalist’s voice was a “blatant abuse” of his legacy. The song was then removed from online platforms.

When Not Like Us was dropped, it didn’t take long for the song to become a hit. Many serious allegations against Drake were utilized in its lyrics.

The claims that the Rich Baby Daddy liking underage girls were alleged in the verse of the song. The lyrics read, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any bitch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.”

The severe allegation was denied by the Degrassi alum in The Hear Pt6. In the song, he mentioned feeling disgusted and stated that he would have been arrested if that was the case.

