‘They're All My Family': Kyle Chan Reveals Why He Supported Tom Sandoval During Scandoval

Kyle Chan, a well-known jewelry designer, recently expressed his support for Tom Sandoval amid the Scandoval affair. Chan stated that, despite Sandoval's questionable behavior, he felt forced to support him due to their strong relationship. Chan, who has designed jewelry for superstars such as Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, regards Sandoval as family and believes in supporting loved ones even when they make mistakes.

Chan agreed that Sandoval's covert connection with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss while still dating Ariana Madix was disturbing. However, Chan emphasized that his support for Sandoval was based on personal contacts rather than public sentiment. He believes that abandoning someone close to you is the wrong option, even if their activities are publicly condemned.

Chan stated that the past year and a half had been challenging for him. He acknowledged that his support for Sandoval sparked some resentment, but he believed that many people understood his motivations. Chan's statements demonstrate his devotion to helping his friends and family through difficult times, despite public criticism.

Chan expressed his gratitude to Ariana and the rest of the cast for their support at a tough time. Their compassion and empathy were critical in assisting him to cope with the circumstances and shielding him from much of the public criticism. He believed their backing was critical since it meant he would not face harsh judgments or negative media coverage.

Advertisement

Chan supported Sandoval despite the huge mistake he made. He remained a steadfast friend throughout the struggle, exhibiting his dedication even when times were difficult. The Season 11 conclusion, held at Chan's event at the Gold Bar Whisky Distillery Tasting Room in San Francisco, emphasized the emotional gravity of the issue.

Sandoval was profoundly impacted by the consequences of his conduct, feeling acute sadness and even considering suicide. A clip from the Season 11 reunion shows Sandoval's struggle and how important Chan's support was during this difficult period. Chan's involvement was crucial in guiding Sandoval through these difficult times.

Chan also stated that he conducted himself with the same amount of professionalism and care that he does for all of his clients, many of whom are also members of the Vanderpump Rules cast. This consistency in his approach demonstrates his commitment to both his work and his personal ties with the cast.

Advertisement

Chan maintains a positive relationship with his group by remaining loyal to himself and abstaining from side politics. He characterizes himself as cool and collected, preferring to stay out of conflicts rather than become embroiled in them. He is able to keep the peace within the group with this approach.

Chan stated categorically that he would remain impartial regarding the current controversy surrounding Sandoval and Madix. He cherishes this stance because he thinks it makes it easier for him to handle the dynamics of the group without taking sides. Chan avoids escalating the tension by remaining neutral in the dispute.