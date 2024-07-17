Tom Sandoval Sues Ariana Madix Over Alleged 'Unauthorized' Access And Distribution Of Explicit Rachel Leviss Videos

Tom Sandoval has sued ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for accessing explicit videos of him with Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss on his cell phone without authorization, US Weekly reports. According to the documents obtained by the outlet on Tuesday, July 16, Sandoval is accusing Madix of obtaining access to his personal device on March 1, 2023, and not only reviewing his videos with Leviss, 29, but also making copies and distributing them to “Leviss and third parties” against his authority.

The Love Island USA host contends she never shared the clips with anyone but Leviss.

For those unversed, Sandoval and Madix had been dating for nearly a decade before the latter discovered footage of Leviss on her then-boyfriend’s phone and called off their relationship. Sandoval, following their breakup, briefly dated Leviss until their May 2023 split. The Bravolebrities have since engaged in multiple suits and countersuits against each other.

Ariana Madix’s attorney responded to Sandoval’s latest suit against his client

Speaking to Us Weekly on Tuesday, Madix’s attorney, Mr. Jordan Susman, accused Tom Sandoval of continuing to torment his client after engaging in an illicit affair that caused her significant emotional harm. The lawyer also insinuated that Madix accessed the videos with due authorization from Sandoval, her then-boyfriend, noting, “Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared regarding their personal communication devices.”

Further in his statement, the attorney bluntly remarked that if Sandoval and his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for a person to discover their significant other’s affairs. He went on to brand the Vanderpump star’s lawsuit against Madix as an effort to rehabilitate his image while asserting that the jury would have no problem identifying and dismissing his “frivolous claims.”

Sandoval’s attorney, Matthew Geragos, too, spoke on his client's behalf stating the lawsuit serves as an attempt to ensure a “fair and just determination of responsibility among all parties involved.” For context purposes, both Madix and Sandoval are facing lawsuits from Leviss.

In her February filing against the exes, Rachel accused Sandoval and Madix of eavesdropping and invading her privacy, among other claims. She was later served with a countersuit from Sandoval, who accused her of rebranding herself as a victim via her suit. Madix, too, countersued her ex-boyfriend’s short-term girlfriend for leveraging the law to punish and blame her for the negative reactions she received in the aftermath of her affair.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are also battling over their shared home

Us Weekly reported last month that the former couple must resolve the custody of their home via private mediation if they wish to avoid going to trial for the matter starting February 2026.

With the legal situation still unresolved, Madix recently bought a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles. Her new abode is approximately six miles away from her residence with Sandoval.

