'They’re Off The List’: When Diddy Revealed Why Prince Harry And William Didn’t Join His Infamous Parties

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Now disgraced, Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently behind bars following allegations of s*x trafficking and more. These allegations come in the wake of his now-infamous parties. The Bump, Bump, Bump rapper once expressed his wish for Prince Harry and Prince William to join him at his "Freak Offs."

In a resurfaced video from The Graham Norton Show, Sean "Diddy" Combs was heard discussing his desire to have the two royals attend his parties. The video clip is from an episode that aired in 2011.

According to Access Hollywood, Sean Diddy Combs explained that he understood both princes could not attend his parties as they were embracing their royal duties and settling into adult roles and responsibilities.

However, the now-disgraced rapper also mentioned that Prince William and Prince Harry could have attended his parties a few years earlier.

Speaking to the show's host in 2011, the I’ll Be Missing You artist remarked that the two royals could have been part of his events when they were younger and "getting into a lot of trouble themselves." He added, "So hey, I was like, why won’t you hang out with me?"

When the host asked P. Diddy if he still wanted to have the two royals as his guests, Combs replied, “Trust me, they are off the list.”

For those who do not know, Prince Harry and Prince William did not attend any of the infamous parties of the It's All About The Benjamins rapper.

However, as per the outlet, they met Sean Diddy Combs and posed for a few pictures with the rapper back in 2007, during a star-studded concert which was held for their late mother, Princess Diana.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

