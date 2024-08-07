‘This Has Been Hard’: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Details Struggles of Her Son Beau Who Is Dealing with ADEM

Jamie-Lynn Sigler recently opened up about her son Beau's health issue. The actress revealed that her son was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), sharing her emotions on social media.

In a post on her Instagram, The Sopranos actress mentioned that while the health issue initially seemed to be a normal virus, it later turned into a nightmare.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler further added, “To say this has been hard, is an understatement, and I’ve never felt more broken."

While uploading a picture of herself with Beau, her son, the actress also mentioned that she is left with too many questions and sees herself trapped in an uncertain situation. In her Instagram, Sigler went on to add that she would be grateful if someone having an experience of ADEM, would share a few details with her.

Detailing that the doctors, nurses, and therapists are of great help, she stressed that the hopes are high for the full recovery of her son.

Sigler also stated that people around her, the actress' friends and family have been pouring a lot of love towards her son and that she feels supported while dealing with the ongoing terrible time.

In the post that was uploaded by the Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss actress, she could be seen smiling at the camera while also having her hand on her son, Beau who posed for the picture with a bright smile too.

While thanking all the people who have been of great support, Sigler also went on to thank her husband Cutter Dykstra, and son Jack.

As per Cleveland Clinic, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, also known as ADEM is a neurological condition, which is very rare. The condition is usually seen in patients after a viral or bacterial infection.

Per the website, the health issue causes inflammation in the central nervous system.

Coming to the symptoms, the website has mentioned that they usually include a headache, weakness, numbness, and also confusion. While the health condition can happen to any person of any age, it usually affects children more than adults.

Recalling the time when she and Dykstra were about to get married, Jamie-Lynn Sigler mentioned in a podcast called Me Becoming Mom, by PEOPLE, back in 2022 that even she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Further talking, the actress revealed that it was when Beau was about 2½ years old, that she and Cutter Dykstra were planning to get married. Sigler went on to add that while Dykstra didn't know exactly about her MS diagnosis, he had an idea about the “things that I could and couldn't do."

It was Beau’s condition that helped Jamie-Lynn Sigler to open up about her condition in public.

