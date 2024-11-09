Throwback: Charli XCX Once Said She ‘Can Get Any Crowd Going’; Details Amid Her Record Grammy Nominations

The Recording Academy announced nominees for the 67th Grammy Awards on Friday, November 8, naming Charli XCX a contender in seven categories. And might we say, the singer truly deserves it—as per the artist herself, music is the catalyst for everything she does in life. Even her relationships and friendships are driven by her music career, the British musician once shared.

Here’s a look back to 2018, when Charli XCX spoke about her live performance abilities, how her career shapes her personal connections, and more.

“I’m a really good performer, so I can kind of get any crowd going. I play, like, the hits. The Taylor shows ( she accompanied the pop titan on her Reputation tours six years ago) have been really great, but it’s a different beast... I’m not a pristine pop performer. I’m born to play in club environments, rave environments,” XCX told The Guardian.

According to Tom Lamont, who conducted the interview for the outlet, the Boys singer also shared that she is a workaholic and explained how she discovered her obsession with work.

“I never actually knew what it meant [to be a workaholic] until I was Googling it the other day,” XCX told him when he asked if she ever felt lonely.

She listed the symptoms she found online: “That you don’t sleep well. That you swing between thinking of yourself as the absolute best in your field or the absolute worst, completely inadequate, a total piece of shit. That you turn every aspect of your life—people, places, and fun—into work.” Elaborating on the last part, XCX explained that she lives in LA with her two best friends from college and has even employed them to work for her, as she prefers to keep business-friendly and family-oriented.

“Every friend I have is a collaborator in some way,” she lamented.

The realization nearly brought XCX to tears, prompting Lamont to offer a piece of advice—it might be healthy if she cultivated some relationships with people outside the industry. According to him, XCX let out a growling laugh before sharing that she even recruited her first boyfriend, a film director, to work for her.

For someone so dedicated to music, seven Grammy nominations this year—bringing her total to nine career nods—may seem like a modest recognition, but perhaps it will have to do.

Grammy 2025, which sees Beyoncé leading the nominations list with 11 nods, will take place on February 2. Charli XCX, real name Charlotte Aitchison, is nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and more.

Will the 67th Grammy Awards crown XCX as a winner for the first time? Only time will tell.

