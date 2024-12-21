Throwback: 'I Called My Agent...': The Time Laura Harrier Thought Zendaya Got Her Role in Spider-Man: Homecoming

The entertainment industry often sparks competition between actors, and Spider-Man: Homecoming was no exception. Laura Harrier, who played Liz Toomes in the Marvel movie, once thought she had lost her role to Zendaya. Reflecting on her journey in an interview, Harrier shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse into her casting experience, her friendship with Zendaya, and the groundbreaking choices made by Marvel Studios.

Laura Harrier initially feared Zendaya had been cast in her role after completing her screen test for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Speaking to Net-a-Porter, Harrier revealed, "After I did my screen test for Spider-Man, before I had heard anything, it came out a few weeks later that Zendaya was going to be cast in it, so I just figured I hadn’t got the job. She must have. I called my agent, and they reassured me I was still in the running."

At the time, Zendaya was already a Disney star and a household name with a massive following. When news of her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe broke, fans speculated she would play Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker’s iconic love interest. However, Zendaya’s role as MJ and Harrier’s portrayal of Liz Toomes offered a fresh dynamic in the franchise.

Harrier described Marvel’s decision to cast two women of color in significant roles as groundbreaking. "I thought it was incredible and groundbreaking of Marvel to put us both in those roles and not to make it about our blackness. We were just girls who went to a school in New York, and that's what New York City looks like; films should reflect that. We had the best time making that movie. Zendaya and I are friends now, and I'm really grateful for her. Swinging around on those wires was fun!"

Despite not returning for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Harrier fondly recalls her time with Marvel and appreciates the industry friendships she’s built. "It makes me really grateful for friends like that, who have been there through the whole thing and can relate to this sometimes-strange experience that the job is. Friends I met through work, like Zendaya, Yara [Shahidi], Alycia Debnam-Carey—this would be a lot scarier and more difficult without the good friends I’ve made."

Now, more than seven years after the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Harrier has continued to establish herself in Hollywood, including leading roles like in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix show Hollywood. Zendaya, on the other hand, has risen to new heights, starring in critically acclaimed projects like Dune and Euphoria. Their shared experience on Spider-Manreflects not only Marvel’s commitment to diversity but also the power of friendship in a demanding industry.

