Throwback: When Ariana Grande's Co-Star Jennette McCurdy Revealed She Resented Nickelodeon's Preferential Treatment Towards the Singer

In her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy reflected on her time at Nickelodeon, including her experience working alongside Ariana Grande.

The actress, known for her role as Sam Puckett on iCarly, starred in Sam & Cat, the 2013 spin-off of iCarly and Victorious, which also featured Grande. McCurdy's book explored the challenges she faced as a child actor and her complex feelings towards Grande and their time together on the show.

McCurdy shared that she often felt as though Grande was given preferential treatment by the producers of Sam & Cat. One of the most significant incidents McCurdy described was when she had to turn down two movie roles due to the show's filming schedule.

"I booked two features during iCarly that I had to turn down because the iCarly team wouldn’t write me out of episodes to go shoot them," she wrote in the memoir. In contrast, Ariana Grande was granted a week off from filming to attend the Billboard Music Awards.

McCurdy admitted that she struggled with jealousy towards Grande as the latter's music career began to flourish. Grande was often able to take time off from Sam & Cat to pursue her music career, including award shows and recording. McCurdy, on the other hand, felt stuck in a show she described as having sh*tty lines, and she had to remain on set to hold down the fort.

“I frequently make the mistake of comparing my career to Ariana’s,” McCurdy confessed. “I can’t help it. I’m constantly in the same environment as her.” She also mentioned how she was often overshadowed by Grande’s rising fame, particularly as Grande appeared on various 30 Under 30 lists, while McCurdy was left promoting less glamorous projects, such as being the face of a tween clothing line.

McCurdy also revealed that Sam & Cat was not originally meant to be the show she starred in. She was supposed to lead a different spin-off that focused more on her character, Sam Puckett.

This show was meant to be “a harrowing tale of a juvenile delinquent turned school counselor,” McCurdy shared. However, the show’s direction was changed, and she found herself in a less fulfilling role on Sam & Cat.

In her book, McCurdy opened up about how she resented the way her career path unfolded. She noted how her career was often overshadowed by Grande’s success and how she felt trapped in roles she didn’t enjoy.

The actress also shared that acting had always been her mother’s dream for her, not her own. McCurdy decided to quit acting after her mother's death, leaving behind her roles and the pressures of Hollywood.

