Why did Ariana Grande starrer show Sam & Cat end? EXPLAINED

Nickelodeon introduced a unique twist with its live-action sitcoms; this allowed fan favorites Sam Puckett from iCarly and Cat Valentine from Victorious to team up in the short-lived series Sam & Cat. However, while its predecessors, iCarly and Victorious, ran for multiple seasons, Sam & Cat ended after a mere 35 episodes, leaving fans puzzled about what led to its abrupt end.

ALSO READ: ‘Whatever. I’ll literally do anything’: The time a contestant sang Ariana Grande’s song in front of her on the Voice; Find out how the singer responded

What was Sam & Cat?

Sam & Cat followed the lives of Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande) as they became roommates and embarked on a babysitting venture. The show had colorful sets, celebrity cameos, and child-friendly humor.

Initially slated for twenty episodes, the series quickly gained popularity, leading Nickelodeon to double the episode count. However, these expansion plans ultimately fell apart.

Speculations and controversies about Sam & Cat

Rumors surrounding Sam & Cat's cancelation came as early as March 2014 when Jennette McCurdy boycotted the Kids' Choice Awards, citing privacy invasion. Her private photos had been leaked online. Subsequently, McCurdy publicly accused Nickelodeon of placing her in uncomfortable situations, sparking concerns among fans.

Additionally, reports in April 2014 revealed tensions on the show's set, with both stars clashing – McCurdy claimed unfair treatment, while Ariana Grande's blossoming music career further complicated the situation.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment when Ariana Grande nailed impersonation of Jennifer Lawrence; Details inside

Ariana Grande's musical stardom

Ariana Grande’s flourishing music career post-Sam & Cat created challenges for the show’s production. Grande, who transitioned from her role as Cat Valentine to a successful singer, released her debut album, Yours Truly, in August 2013.

The album achieved platinum status, setting the stage for her evolution into a pop sensation. Her new responsibilities in the music industry began to impact her availability for the show.

The relationship between Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande

Jennette McCurdy recalls in her memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” she delves deeper into her resentment toward co-star Ariana Grande, who enjoyed newfound fame while McCurdy continued to work on Sam & Cat.

McCurdy revealed that she was promised the opportunity to direct an episode of the series, which was later revoked. These disappointments further strained her working relationship with Grande.

Sam & Cat’s cancellation ultimately happened because of diverging career paths and behind-the-scenes struggles. While Ariana Grande soared to musical stardom, Jennette McCurdy found her calling as a writer and director.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience...’: Revisit the time Ariana Grande revealed she had PTSD