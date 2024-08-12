Blake Lively Shares Why She Dislikes Her Middle Name Amid It Ends With Us Drama With Justin Baldoni

Fresh from the success of her latest film, It Ends With US, Blake Lively opened up about having a weird middle name and how her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was a big influence on her coming to love it. In an interview with MTV UK, while promoting her film with fellow co-star Isabela Ferrer, Lively shared the name she had previously hated and how it grew on her over time because of Reynolds' praise for it.

Blake Lively revealed her middle name and the reason she dislikes it

Ferrer asked Blake Lively about her middle name during the interview, and what came next was a guessing game in such a playful manner. She gave hints that the first part of her middle name was something one would write in a diary. Among the guesses Ferrer made were Ellen and Elenor, but Lively finally told her that her middle name was "Ellender." Apparently, her mother made a mistake and invented the name.

“Yeah, kind of, but with a ‘D’,” Lively provided another hint to help her out. “It’s not a name. My mom, I think, made it up by accident,” she added, as Ferrer didn’t seem to understand how that letter fit into the name. “It’s not a word; it doesn’t exist.”

The last guess was the name “Delanor” before Lively decided to just tell her that her middle name is “Ellender.”

For years, Lively hadn't been able to understand her middle name; she just couldn't appreciate how special it was. That was until the view shared by Reynolds helped cast the name in a totally new light for her. It turned out that he had told his wife the name called him to think of lavender, and he made the comparison that finally helped her think differently about the name. Comparing it to something soft and fragrant, like lavender, helped her appreciate the beauty in the name that she had not, until now, considered.

Ferrer joined in with his agreement that, yes indeed, the name Ellender really was bringing to mind images of refinement and class, so much so that he jokingly referred to Lively as "Lady Ellender III."

Recently, Ryan also revealed that it was only now that he learned Lively's maiden name when he shared a story of his wife promoting her new hair care line, Blake Brown.

Married since 2012, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. Their family life, more often than not, has been under public scrutiny, particularly after Taylor Swift referred to their daughters' names in her 2020 song Betty. Most recently, it was the mention of their baby boy's name, Olin, during Reynolds' speech at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere that has probably added another layer of intrigue to this close-knit family.

Blake Lively's story about embracing her middle name speaks volumes where perspective and love are concerned. It goes a long way to show how something that is not liked at one time in life can actually turn into part of your identity that is so dear.

What is the feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni?

It Ends With Us finally released in cinemas on Friday, August 9th, but red-carpet buzz erupted days earlier. It was at the Monday, August 5th, Manhattan premiere that it became visible, not for some good reason, but something more along the lines of a probable Hollywood drama. That night, there was a certain coldness in the air as stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni appeared to keep their distance from each other, witnesses claimed.

Among those rumors was one about a toxic workplace and whispers of a particularly pungent atmosphere created by the male lead. Lively felt very uncomfortable about her post-baby body because of the 40-year-old actor, an insider told the outlet. The insider continued to explain that during the premiere, there wasn't much interaction among cast members present, and all of them agreed on one particular fact: Baldoni wasn't comfortable to work with.

Things heated up further when there were reports of a falling out among the film's creators during post-production. According to them, Lively was so incensed with the first cut—in fact, she was one of the producers on the film—so she ordered a version from her trusted editor.

During promotional work for the film, reports emerged that tension was palpable among the lead actors and director. During this time period, fans also witnessed a very obvious omission of Baldoni from most of Lively's interviews. Even when talking about on-screen chemistry, at several points where she could speak about him, Lively did not name the director but instead mentioned intimacy coordinators and showed appreciation for the film's overall vision.

