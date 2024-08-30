Jeff Goldblum Has An 'Excellent' Reaction To Robert Downey Jr’s Casting As Doom In Upcoming Film Avengers: Doomsday

Jeff Goldblum is renowned for portraying Dr. Ian Malcolm in the blockbuster Jurassic Park film franchise, but he has also played an influential part in the Marvel project. Goldblum's appearance as Grandmaster in the Marvel cinematic universe movie Thor: Ragnarok earned him critical acclaim and praise from fans.

Recently, he reacted to Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Doctor Doom in the upcoming project Avengers: Doomsday, which Marvel confirmed at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. Read on further to know more details!

Jeff Goldblum recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss his latest Netflix mythological dark-comedy series, Kaos. During his candid chat, the host asked Goldblum if fans could expect to see him reprise his role as the Grandmaster. He subtly responded that he hadn't heard anything about it.

When asked to share his thoughts on Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Victor Von Doom, the Asteroid City actor responded positively, calling it "excellent news." He mentioned that he had heard vague whispers about his return, noting, "Victor von Doom… I like that name. If my name had been Victor von Doom, I’d be a long further along than I am now. That’s a great name."

After playing Tony Stark / Iron Man in several MCU projects, Downey will return to play this supervillain character in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Meanwhile, Downey previously revealed on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast how he decided to accept the role of Dr. Doom. As per ComicBook, Downey recalled that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige suggested the part. The actor shared that during a meeting with Feige, he proposed the idea of his return, which surprised his wife, Susan Downey, who asked Feige about what role he might play if he returned.

The Oppenheimer actor mentioned that Feige suggested that he could play Victor Von Doom, which intrigued him, and he looked into the character and was impressed, noting, "I was like, 'Wow.' And later on, he goes, 'Let's get Victor von Doom right. Let's get that right.'"

Jeff Goldblum's series Kaos is now streaming on Netflix. The show also features Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Cliff Curtis, Stephen Dillane, and Debi Mazar, among more stars.

