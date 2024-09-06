Throwback: When Ryan Reynolds Shared Hilarious Rejection Letter From Tony Stark To Congratulate Avengers: Infinity War Success

Before we saw Deadpool in the latest MCU movie along with Wolverine, he had his heart broken many times. One of those instances was shared by the actor himself, back in the year 2018, following the global and great success of Avengers: Infinity War.

Ryan Reynolds who is known for bringing out some real laughs out of everyone around him, congratulated the Avengers crew in the most unique yet hilarious way possible.

It was when the third movie that focused on a huge assembly of superheroes, Avengers: Infinity War was released. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Free Guy actor posted a sweet and intriguing quote along with a picture that surely made everyone laugh.

"From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers," the Canadian-American actor who has been a part of both Marvel and DC movies posted.

Along with this, he even attached a picture of a rejection letter, from Stark Industries.

From what can be guessed, looking at the picture, Deadpool might have applied to have a place in the Avengers, however, Tony Stark, who we all also know as the Iron Man from the MCU had rejected his application.

The letter in the social media post read the words, “Re: Joining the Avengers, No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No. Sincerely, Tony Stark.”

Avengers: Infinity War, earned a whopping $250 million across the 4,474 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, all in its opening weekend.

Deadpool & Wolverine brought the two most loved mutants from Fox’s superhero universe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This was after Disney bought the rights from Fox Studios, following which, Disney did not only get the chance to welcome the mutants into its movies, but also the Fantastic Four in their universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s cast included Ryan Reynolds as the merch with a mouth along with the ever-loved Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Besides these two brilliant actors, the cast also had Morena Baccarin, as well as Emma Corrin.

Some of the mind-blowing cameos were delivered by Channing Tatum as Gambit, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Dafne Keen as X-23, and also Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, from The Fantastic Four.

Aaron Stanford also reprised his role as Pyro, in this global hit which was directed by Shawn Levy.

