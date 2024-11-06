Throwback: When Tom Holland Found Himself in a Scuffle Because of His Spider-Man Suit; Called It an 'Interesting Contraption'

Ironically, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man suit was a nightmare to wear! The actor got to bring back his childhood superhero to life in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he had a few surprising challenges. During an old interview with Entertainment Tonight, Holland revealed that the super suit had an “interesting contraption” that made it difficult for him to drink water.

"Basically, my eyes in my mask, they clip off, they come off, because they're glass, and obviously the suit is fabric, and they need to clip in," he said. Further explaining, Holland revealed that the eyes in the suit can come off because it’s made of glass.

To quench his thirst, he takes off one of the suit’s eyes and “a little thing” that he pulls out before putting a squeeze tube down his mouth to drink water. "If I push the mask forward, I can now squeeze gum and stuff down the eye hole. I've had a Kit Kat in the suit now,” he jokingly added.

During his appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017, the actor revealed that he had to put his suit at risk while drinking water. “Accident is not an option. That suit is so expensive. They'll be so upset with me," he added.

Nevertheless, he still finds playing the role an honor, outweighing any discomfort he might have felt. “But going to the bathroom is a mission. You have to plan 45 minutes in advance."

Holland’s third and latest superhero franchise installment introduced the multiverse concept with cameos from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who formally portrayed the titular hero. The film became a massive blockbuster and grossed $1.91 billion worldwide. The Uncharted actor will reportedly work with Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan for an untitled project.

Apart from appearing on Avengers: Dooms Day, Holland is set to film the fourth Spider-Man sequel. During his appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor confirmed the sequel, informing that the filming will begin in the summer of 2025.