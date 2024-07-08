Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Relationship Timeline: Exploring More Than 3 Decades Of Romance

Hollywood has seen a lot of great couples, but there hasn't been a couple quite like the one we are about to discuss today. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's relationship timeline is nothing less than an actual romantic love story.

The two had been friends for a long time, and soon that friendship turned into a lovely relationship that the two actors still share.

Tom Hanks was previously married to his college love, Samantha Lewes; however, the two parted ways soon. While spending time with each other, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have welcomed two kids, and they continue to live a life that could be written about.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's relationship

1981: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson First Meet

This was when the two actors were in the cast of Bosom Buddies. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson met on the set of the aforementioned show, which also happens to be an ABC sitcom.

Rita Wilson was on the show for just one episode, while Tom Hanks carried the show for around two seasons. At that time, Tom Hanks’ wife was Samantha Lewes.

While talking to Kelly Clarkson in 2020, Wilson stated, “One of the things, when we met, was that we just got along instantly."

August 1985: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Star in Their First Film Together

Rita Wilson's movies include Volunteers. This 1985 classic happened to be another set where Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had met, while also being their first feature together.

In this film, the actors played the role of lovers, following which the Forrest Gump star stated that their roles led to instant chemistry.

While talking to GQ, Hanks stated that he looked towards Rita and that was the moment they both had caught each other's spark of love.

"I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied," he added.

April 1988: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Get Married

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s relationship took a big turn in 1988. This year, in the month of April, the two got married.

On this special day, Wilson wore an untraditional, short-length wedding dress. Tom Hanks had told Oprah Winfrey, "The success of our relationship was a matter of timing, maturity, and our willingness to have an intimate connection."

He also stated that his connection with Wilson is concrete. Hanks mentioned that marriage is a tough job to handle, but he and Wilson are confident about getting “through it."

August 1990: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Welcome Their First Child Together

Another huge step in Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s relationship happened two years later. The Cast Away actor and Rita Wilson welcomed their first child together on August 4, 1990. They named their baby Chester “Chet” Hanks.

Following in the footsteps of his parents, Chet has pursued a career in the entertainment industry. He is a rapper as well as an actor and has appeared in various TV series, such as Empire, Shameless, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Chet’s film credits include Fantastic Four, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and Greyhound.

June 1993: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Star in Their Second Film Together

After Volunteers, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson starred in Sleepless in Seattle. However, this was the movie where they played the roles of siblings.

The movie was later nominated for two Academy Awards in 1994. It was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Song.

December 1995: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Welcome Their Second Child Together

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson welcomed their second child on December 26, 1995, when their son Truman Theodore Hanks was born. Just like his family members, Truman is also a part of the entertainment industry.

He is known for his work in the camera and electrical department of notable TV series. Truman has also worked on films such as Wrath of Man, Black Widow, and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, as mentioned in his IMDb profile.

May 2012: Rita Wilson Opens Up About Her Relationship With Tom Hanks

During an interview with Piers Morgan in May 2012, Rita Wilson shared one of the sweetest moments she experienced with Tom Hanks.

Wilson expressed, "I'll never forget, we were standing on the corner of 57th and 5th in New York, or 58th and 5th." The actress further explained that both she and Hanks were holding hands while waiting for the traffic light to change.

It was then that Hanks said to her, "I just want you to know, that you never have to change anything about who you are in order to be with me."

April 2015: Tom Hanks Supports Rita Wilson During Hard Times

In April 2015, Rita Wilson opened up about her battle with breast cancer and the support she received from her husband, Tom Hanks. After being diagnosed, Wilson had to undergo a double mastectomy and reconstruction. She shared her concerns about how her husband would react during this challenging time.

To her relief, the Elvis actor's response was incredibly supportive. Talking to The New York Times, she stated, "I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me ... who knew it would make you even closer?"

April 2018: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate Their 30th Wedding Anniversary

In April 2018, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. This did mark one more huge milestone in Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's relationship timeline.

A star-studded event was thrown to celebrate this event that had celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Kate Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Conan O'Brien, and more.

July 2021: Rita Wilson Celebrates Tom Hanks' Milestone Birthday

With a sweet tribute on Tom Hank’s 65th birthday, Rita Wilson honored her husband by posting an image.

The post had a caption that read, "Riding into 65 better than ever!" while wishing him a happy birthday.

October 3, 2022: Colin Hanks jokes that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are just "okay" grandparents

Tom Hanks shares two children with his first wife, Samantha Lewes: Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks. Talking about his parents, Colin mentioned during an interview with Hoda & Jenna on TODAY that Tom and Lewes could improve as grandparents.

"It would be great if they paid attention to the kids' bedtime and actually cooked food that the kids will eat,” Colin stated.

November 19, 2022: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the Governor's Awards

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, attended the 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Hanks was wearing a black suit and tie, while on the other hand Wilson wore a sequin gown.

April 30, 2023: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary

Marking their 35th wedding anniversary, Wilson shared a photo on her Instagram as well as on Twitter. In the photo, Tom Hanks could be seen holding a yellow cake, with "Happy Anniversary" written on it.

July 9, 2023: Rita Wilson celebrates Tom Hanks' 67th birthday

Rita Wilson's heartfelt message on Tom Hanks's 67th birthday once again stirred up emotions on the internet.

While wishing him, Wilson wrote, "He is one of the smartest people I know, (and he) has made me laugh everyday for 38 years."

April 30, 2024: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate 36th Wedding Anniversary

Sharing romantic pictures that portrayed the true love of the two stars, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's relationship timeline marked another milestone as they celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.

On this day, Tom Hanks posted a photo with the caption: "1988? April 30th? Big Doings. The Wilson & Hanks couple became Wife & Husband. 36 years! Nothing but Love since… Hanx."

Similarly, Wilson shared a carousel of photos that included many snapshots from Egypt and their ski trip. Her post read the caption: "Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be."

