Tom Hiddleston and Wife Zawe Ashton Announce Second Pregnancy, Know Couple’s Relationship Timeline

Loki is about to be a dad again, and Dar-Benn is embracing motherhood one more time! Zawe Ashton has revealed her pregnancy with an appearance at The Life of Chuck premiere at the SXSW London festival on June 7 local time. She is currently married to Tom Hiddleston, making this the couple’s second child following the birth of their first in October 2022.

Sharing the announcement via an interview with Vogue, the actress expressed her happiness at welcoming their second kid into the world. While sharing her maternity journey, including the selection of outfits, she also revealed her plan to show off her baby bump for the first time at the film premiere, supporting her husband.

Tom Hiddleston-Zawe Ashton at The Chuck of Life premiere, confirming second pregnancy

The couple was all smiles, stepping out at the SXSW London festival in matching outfits. Almost like camouflage, the two rocked blue looks that twinned with the backdrop of the event. While Tom Hiddleston went for a well-fitted suit for his titular role in the movie, Zawe Ashton opted for a light blue flowing dress that accentuated her baby bump. Check out their full looks below.

The couple’s relationship timeline from dating to kids

The two first worked together on the 2019 revival of Harold Pinter’s play Betrayal. Amid brief rumors of their relationship, they publicly confirmed the dating news in September 2021 by their red carpet debut for the Tony Awards.

A speedy turn of events followed as the two British stars announced their engagement in March 2022. It is known that they welcomed their first child in October 2022; however, the gender or name of the child has not been revealed to the world, in line with the couple’s desire for privacy.

Meanwhile, both the stars have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Hiddleston playing the infamous Loki, brother of Chris Hemsworth-portrayed Thor, and Zawe Ashton playing Dar-Benn.

