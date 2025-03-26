Avengers Doomsday: Marvel REVEALS Star-Studded Cast to Co-Star With Robert Downey Jr.; Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, and More

With all the buzz around Avengers: Doomsday, the biggest question on everyone's mind is who is going to be facing off against Robert Downy Jr.'s Dr. Doom. Well, the wait is over as Marvel reveals the heroes of the upcoming movie throughout the day with a live stream on their social media platforms. On X, the official page of Marvel, simply posted a tweet to the stream, captioning it "Take a seat."

Stars that will appear in Doomsday are, Chris Hemsworth aka Thor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Vanessa Kirby also known as Fantastic Four's Thing and Invisible Woman respectively, Anthony Mackie who's taken the baton of the New Captain America, Sebastian Stan or better known as The Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright who plays Shuri in Black Panther, Paul Rudd aks Antman, Wyatt Russell's John Walker, and Lewis James Pullman's Sentry in Thunderbolts*, Simu Liu of Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings, Danny Ramirez who recently took on the role of Falcon from Sam Wilson in Brave New World, David Harbour or Red Guardian from Black Widow, Winston Duke aka M'Baku from Black Panther, Hannah John-Kamen will reprise her role of Ava Starr from Thunderbolts*, Tom Hiddleston aka Loki from Avengers.

Tenoch Huerta Mejía who played Namor, the anti-hero of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Joseph Quinn, who will make his MCU debut as Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four: First Steps, will join the production. Florence Pugh and Kelsey Grammer, who play Yelena Belova and Dr. Hank McCoy or Beast respectively have joined the star-studded cast. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen from X-Men are also set to return to their characters, Professor X and Magneto.

The plot of Avengers Doomsday is being tightly kept under wraps by Director-brother duo Anthony and Joe Russo. The two haven't directed any of MCU's movies, or series since 2019 Avengers: Endgame. Anyone who remembers the mania around Endgame would have a feeling of deja vu, as they see prep for Doomsday getting more and more hype from the fans, after a couple of years of projects that have gone under the radar.

