Tom Hiddleston Teases THIS About Loki's Return in Avengers Doomsday, Says 'It's Not Over Yet'

Tom Hiddleston has finally confirmed he’s returning as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday. Fans will see him reunite with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor for the first time since Avengers: Infinity War, when Loki died in the opening scene.

In a new interview with TikTok star Max Balegde, Hiddleston shared how relieved he is to finally talk about it. “It’s really remarkable, actually, that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything,” he said. “It’s been an extraordinary chapter in my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet,” reports Movieweb.

Advertisement

Hiddleston’s last appearance was in the Disney+ series Loki, where his character ended up taking a powerful position as the God of Stories. Now, he’ll officially be back in the main Marvel Universe timeline with other major heroes.

Avengers: Doomsday will feature many Marvel actors returning, though most of the cast is staying quiet about the details. One of them is Simu Liu, who appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and confirmed he’ll also be in the movie. Liu debuted as Shang-Chi in 2021 and hasn’t been seen in the MCU since.

“We are so excited to get back to work,” Liu said. “It’s going to be a big movie, and it’s very secretive.” He also mentioned he didn’t know which other actors were in it until they were announced during a livestream event.

Liu said he was surprised by the return of X-Men stars Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart, calling them “two of the greatest actors to ever walk the face of the Earth.”

Advertisement

Marvel has not shared much about the story of Doomsday, but with big returns like Hiddleston, Hemsworth, McKellen, and Stewart, it’s shaping up to be a major event. The film is expected to hit theaters next year.

ALSO READ: Jodie Foster Makes Rare Public Appearance with Her 'Scientist Son' Kit: SEE Pictures