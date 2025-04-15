Tony Rock Slams Will Smith’s New Album For Chris Rock Oscars Slap Nod; Calls It 'Sh*tty' And With No Real Material

Will Smith’s new album, Based on a True Story, his first in 20 years, has failed to make a commercial impact. Despite a heavy press run and features from artists like Big Sean, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Jaden Smith, the album did not chart on the Billboard 200.

In the UK, it sold just 268 copies in its first week, with only 36 downloads, according to The Sun. This is a first for Smith, whose earlier solo albums, including Big Willie Style and Lost and Found, had all charted in the U.S.

Comedian Tony Rock, brother of Chris Rock, recently shared his thoughts on Will’s new music with TMZ Hip Hop, openly admitting that he hasn’t listened to the album. “I haven’t heard ANY of Will’s new album,” Tony said. Still, he was quick to criticize it, calling it a “sh***y album” and questioning Will’s decision to bring up the infamous 2022 Oscars slap as part of the album’s content.

Tony Rock believes that if Will Smith is still using 'The Slap' to promote his music, it suggests he doesn't have much else to offer. The outlet reported that he felt Will lacked fresh material. Tony added, “I’ve tried to let the issue go, but I’m appalled The Fresh Prince would refresh the beef by attempting to sell off raps laced in doo-doo.”

Smith’s 14-track album includes songs like Beautiful Scars with Big Sean, Work of Art with Jaden Smith, and Hard Times with Teyana Taylor, the last of which he promoted on Instagram just days ago.

Despite the album’s weak performance, Will Smith has announced a headline tour in the UK and Europe. It will be his first solo tour and will feature both new songs and hits like Miami and Summertime. However, fans have noticed that the venue sizes are surprisingly small, mostly under 5,000 seats, and the tour skips major cities like Birmingham and Glasgow.

