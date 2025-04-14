John Travolta Misses His Late Son Jett on His Birthday; Pays an Emotional Tribute

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

John Travolta paid an emotional tribute to his late son, Jett, on his birthday. The actor shared a throwback picture of himself and his son, as he misses the latter on the special occasion. The Grease star took to Instagram to mark his son’s 33rd birthday, as he wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday, Jett—I miss you so much! Love you forever!”

Travolta’s son passed away at the age of 16, during a family vacation in the Bahamas. Jett suffered intense seizures while on the trip. In the post, one of the pictures also included Jett posing for the camera alongside his sister, father, and mother, Kelly Preston.

Preston, too, passed away in 2020 after suffering from breast cancer. The actor shared the unfortunate news of his wife passing away on his social media platform.

The statement read, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.” It further stated, “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

Previously, in his conversation with Esquire Spain, the Pulp Fiction actor talked about how he has been dealing with his grief over losing his wife and his son. Travolta said, “I learned that mourning someone, dealing with grief, is something very personal.”

He further added, “Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead you to heal. Your grief is different from another person’s journey.”

John Travolta is currently living with his daughter.

