‘Too Much at Stake’: Carole King Participates In Swifties For Kamala Harris Organizing Call, Helps Raise USD 122,000

Legendary songwriter and singer Carole King went on to be a part of Swifties for Kamala organizing call.

While the call aimed to encourage the attendees to be a part of doorknocking and to elect Kamala Harris as well as Tim Waltz for the 2024 presidential elections, it had no official connection with the Cruel Summer artist, Taylor Swift. Calls throughout the Zoom were held on Tuesday that asked for $19.89 and $13 as donations.

During this, King, who has blessed us with great numbers such as You've Got a Friend, It's Too Late, Fire and Rain, and more, introduced herself as an age-old political activist while also addressing herself as a volunteer and a doorknocker. She then went on to say that it is crucial to know your opening line, stating, “Hi, I want to talk to you about what is important to you in your life, and what do you want for your future?”

Talking about the specifics of door knocking, Carole King went on to add that a key aspect of the activity is always asking a good question and then carefully listening to what the response is.

The door-knocking call was attended by over 27,000 participants, to whom Carole King further encouraged to make a connection.

The I Feel the Earth Move artist then went on to explain how a bridge builder works by stating that a great bridge builder happens to be asking, 'What things do you and Kamala Harris agree on?'

In her speech, while encouraging the attendees, King also asked them to not be afraid, as there was a lot to gain and nothing to lose, adding, “There’s too much at stake.”

Further moving towards the end of her speech, Carole King honored the I Knew You Were Trouble singer, also calling Swift her granddaughter in the music industry. King was even heard singing the chorus of the iconic Taylor Swift song Shake It Off.

Talking about the connection between the Look What You Made Me Do singer and Carole King, Taylor Swift had previously inducted the Child of Mine artist into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Back then, Taylor Swift had performed a cover of Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.

The Swifties for Kamala group also came up with its first merchandise drop as a reward for raising $70,000. This merch combines voting for Kamala and Taylor Swift and raised $100,000, $113,000, and eventually $122,000.

Other speakers of the call were Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), and more.

