Who are Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa? The Bachelor Couple Call It Quits 3 Months After Getting Engaged on Finale

Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa have parted ways, 3 months after getting engaged on the finale episode of The Bachelor.

The couple was quite loved by their fans on the reality show and were elated by the news of the duo’s engagement; however, the happiness of the couple seems to have been short-lived.

Advertisement

Grant, on his social media platform, announced that he and Pasquarosa had been separated. In a long note that Ellis uploaded on his social media, he revealed that what he had with Juliana was real, and so were the efforts made to stay with each other outside of the show.

Pasquarosa, too, confirmed their breakup online, sharing that the duo will continue to cheer one another on.

Who are Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa?

Grant Ellis, who has made a mark on the 29th season of The Bachelor, quickly gained fame in the reality TV industry after stepping in as the main man of the show.

From scoring baskets as a professional basketball player to passing on roses to women, Ellis has come a long way.

The former athlete was first introduced in the Jenn Tran-hosted reality show, The Bachelorette. However, just before the downtown dates segment, Ellis got eliminated just before the hometown date segment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the reality TV star went on to become the second Black bachelor in the franchise of The Bachelor. Giving a shot at love, Grant got together with Juliana Pasquarosa, and the duo also got engaged in the season finale.

However, the couple’s romance was short-lived as they announced their separation in June 2025.

On his Instagram story, he wrote, “This is one of the hardest things I’ve had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship.”

Ellis continued, "What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."

As for Juliana Pasquarosa, she stepped into the industry as one of the contestants of The Bachelor’s season 29. The reality TV star claimed in her introduction that she was looking for a lasting love like her parents, who are childhood sweethearts.

Advertisement

Following her chemistry with Grant Ellis on the show, the fans rooted for the couple to be together forever. Taking a step towards it, they did get engaged but ultimately parted ways in just 3 months. Pasquarosa, on her social media addressed the breakup and wrote, "We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now."

She continued, "We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing, and showing up for each other the best we knew how.”

The Bachelor is available to stream on the ABC network.

ALSO READ: Bachelor Grant Ellis’ Biggest Concern Revealed as Finalist Refuses Fantasy Suite Before Last Round; READ