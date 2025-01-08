Top 6 Shows To Watch On Amazon Prime In January 2025; From The Rig To Deadloch

Entering a new year couldn’t be so amazing, as we have got you a list of great shows to watch on Amazon Prime. The list below will have you intrigued, as it has some of the best series available on the streamer. Without further delay, let's chase the fun available on Amazon Prime.

The Rig

If you are an adventurous soul, this one will surely please you. The first-ever Amazon original that is being shot in Scotland. With its previous entry premiering in January 2023, the series was renewed for a second season.

Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel is an adult animated series that brings forth a Broadway-level musical drama. Through its dark comedy content, Hazbin Hotel talks about a place in hell that is trying to rehabilitate its occupants to heaven.

SAS: Rogue Heroes

Based on a novel by Ben Macintyre, the series talks about British forces in World War II who are stationed in North Africa. The show focuses on three lieutenants who are forming a team of special agents.

Secret Level

The show features many individual tales from age-old video games, which even include Pac-Man, Exodus, and more. Take a look at the most eye-catching animation throughout its 15 episodes.

The Sticky

It follows the story of a maple syrup farmer, Ruth Landry, who turns to a life of crime as she is threatened by authorities with losing her livelihood.

Nip/Tuck

Nip/Tuck is a medical drama that follows two plastic surgeons as they face hardships in their profession.

