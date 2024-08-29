Tori Spelling Shares Clever Mom Hack By Preparing Beau For School Before Bed; KNOW More

Tori Spelling, actress, and mother of five, has recently let her followers in on a useful parenting hack. On August 27, during an episode of her podcast, MisSPELLING, she stated that there is an inappropriate way of tucking a child into bed if you are getting him ready for school. Instead of putting Beau in his clothes in the morning, Spelling requires her boyfriend to wear clothes at night before he sleeps.

Most of her comparisons to the past came during her conversation with Debbie Gibson. The actress, who has plenty of kids, has to confess that she has to some extent become a little bit easy on the youngest which she never used to do. “So, he has dinner, he takes his bath — sometimes— but then I'll be like, 'Hey, dude. It will save an extra five minutes if we get dressed now and then you can sleep later,” Spelling admitted, laughing. Even he was able to persuade Beau that the new fake phenomenon was cool.

Spelling, however, does not remember vividly what made her do it with her 7-year-old son. Beau was okay with it so now he wears these clothes while he goes to bed for the next day. That's a moment. A moment where mom will feel proud of herself as the children’s mother.

In spite of her hesitance and self-mocking whether this is making her a bad parent, it is quite evident that Spelling loves her children. Apart from Beau, she is also the mother of Liam, Liams where Liam is 17, Stella 16, Hattie 12, and Finn Lawson, 11 all the children are with ex-husband Dean McDermott.

Spelling prided herself on being oh so great just a few days ago. This bite feels so empowering. On June 8, Spelling posted on Instagram pictures as her son graduated from kindergarten. Family love is what made me feel proud of my son who is now a real first grader. In one of the pictures, proud Spelling could be seen with her son, Beau, who had grown tall enough to receive a graduation certificate.

This funny hack and proud mom moment reminds how devoted Spelling is to her kids, even if she cuts corners to help herself manage her day.

