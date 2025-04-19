Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Why She Prefers Dating Younger Men in Her 50s: 'Men My Age Are...'

Tracee Ellis Ross doesn't want to date men her age, and she says there's a solid reason for it. The Blackish star recently revealed on a podcast that she often finds herself attracted to younger men, and it isn't just because they are "hot and gorgeous."

The 52-year-old told Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson on the April 16 episode of the IMO podcast that a lot of men her age are "steeped in a toxic masculinity and have been raised in a culture where there is a particular way that a relationship looks."

Ross added that she doesn't want to be controlled or feel like a possession or a prize. "I just have no interest in it," she said. "And I will not do it again."

The actress has dated men her age in the past, and she has noticed a drastic difference between them and younger men. And, she wishes to be with someone who is comfortable with gender fluidity and homosexuality.

The Girlfriends actress, daughter of Diana Ross and Robert Ellis Silberstein, shared that she has spent a lot of time finding what works for her and feels safe. Instead of going on dating apps, she said that she prefers meeting people in the wild, and she will only pursue a relationship that will make her life better.

She described herself as a "unique sort of unicorn of a woman," and only a unique person can sweep her off her feet. And until that happens, she has learned to live her life and not sit around waiting. The actress said that a woman should have the freedom to find her own delight and pleasure.

To conclude, the actress said that though she grieves not marrying or having children and the life she once dreamed of, she doesn't want to end up with a wrong person.

Ross dated singer Akon's younger brother Abou "Bu" Thiam from 2011 and 2013. On the work front, she has played pivotal roles in Labor Pains, The High Note, American Fiction, and Candy Cane Lane. Her most recent role was in 2025 in Black Mirror.

