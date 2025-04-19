Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appears in Court as Judge Denies Request for Two-Month Delay in S*x-Trafficking Trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' request to delay his federal trial in the s*x-trafficking case has been denied by a judge on Friday. The decision means that the trial will begin on May 5, as scheduled, with jury selection. Opening arguments are scheduled to start on May 12.

Advertisement

In a motion filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the music mogul's attorneys sought a two-month adjournment to prepare their defense to new charges brought on 4 April in the third superseding indictment.

Diddy was present at court when U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against his delay request, stating that "it's unclear why there isn’t sufficient time to prepare." After the two-hour hearing, Combs was seen smiling and waving to a few people, including his mother, as he exited the courtroom.

During the hearing, the judge made two other significant rulings. He allowed three alleged victims in the case to testify anonymously. He also ruled that Diddy's ex, Cassie Ventura, will have to provide all draft copies of her memoir to the rapper's legal team.

Combs, 55, was arrested in September last year on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all five counts. He is currently in custody at the Special Housing Unit in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Advertisement

Brian Steel, a Georgia-based attorney known for repping Young Thug in his YSL RICO case, recently joined Combs' legal team. According to reports, he filed a motion on Tuesday, requesting to appear as an out-of-state lawyer in the case. In February, attorney Anthony Ricco withdrew from the case without giving a reason for the request.

According to some reports, attorney Mark Geragos is also expected to play a significant role in the trial. Meanwhile, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos will continue to be the lead counsels in the case.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Diddy Trial Update: Judge Orders Cassie to Submit Memoir Drafts; 3 Victims to Testify Anonymously