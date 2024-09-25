Producer Christine Vachon of Killer Films spoke on the controversy surrounding Joaquin Phoenix's last-minute exit from Todd Haynes's next film, May December, at the Creative Investors Conference at the San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Vachon, a frequent member in the Spanish festival, talked about the sustainability of filmmaking in a constantly evolving field. When asked if she felt most regrettable about Phoenix withdrew from the gay romance film, which allegedly left hundreds of staff people out of job, she said she felt the most for Haynes.

Vachon said, "The truth is that you can all see pretty much everything that happened. I wouldn't have anything to gossip about, but I don't. It was tragic. I find Todd Haynes' age of sixty-two to be the most terrible part of it."

She further added, "There’s a finite number of films that they’ll be able to do in his lifetime. I consider him one of the most extraordinary film artists of his generation. The idea that his time was wasted and that a movie is not a result of those years of working closely with Joaquin, that is the tragedy to me and that I can’t get over."

Phoenix left the Haynes film's set weeks before filming was scheduled to start in Guadalajara, Mexico, as Deadline first reported. Before the production entirely collapsed, the producers made an effort to salvage the project. Crew members from the area are owed money.

Phoenix and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) were supposed to play two men in the 1930s who fall deeply in love and decide to travel from Los Angeles to Mexico for their relationship. Alongside Pam Koffler, Vachon was producing the film.

During the Joker 2 press conference in Venice, Phoenix was questioned about his decision to leave the movie. He said, "If I do, I'd just be sharing my opinion from my perspective and the other creatives aren't here to share their piece so I don't think that would be helpful."

On the other hand, Vachon's Killer Films recently wrapped production on Materialists, Celine Song's upcoming movie, and is now filming Rachel Rose's The Last Day, which stars Victoria Pedretti and Alicia Vikander.





