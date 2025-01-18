Troye Sivan Reacts to Timothée Chalamet Signing His Album at A Complete Unknown Premiere
Timothée Chalamet has a playful moment at A Complete Unknown premiere signing Troye Sivan's album. Read on to find out the singer's reaction.
Timothée Chalamet has a playfully hilarious moment with Troye Sivan's album on the red carpet.
At the Paris premiere of A Complete Unknown, Chalamet, 29, made an unexpected joke to get at singer Sivan's attention. While signing autographs, a fan handed Chalamet a vinyl copy of Sivan's 2023 album, Something to Give Each Other.
The Dune actor posed with the record for photos before signing it with "Troye Sivan" instead of his own name.
The lighthearted scene has quickly spread all over the Internet since the hitmaker of Strawberries and Cigarettes shared it with his audience via Instagram Stories featuring the cheeky inscription made by Chalamet. Some were just left amused, with one commenting that they could attend each other's look-alike contests.
This is not the first time that Chalamet has been connected with Sivan. Chalamet previously impersonated the Bloom singer as he wore a blonde wig and white tank top while acting like a "sleep demon" on Saturday Night Live back in November 2023.
The Angel Baby hitmaker later responded to the skit by posting it on TikTok with the description as a "weird f--king dream.". He said, "Weird f---ing dream. Like imagine... I’m like, no, Timothée Chalamet was in my dream, but he was me, and he was wearing my clothes and he was doing..."
Interestingly, Chalamet previously came across Sivan's album while promoting Wonka. After being compared to the Australian singer, Chalamet jokingly stated, "In some universe," he could be Sivan.
Fans can see Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown, currently playing in theaters.
ALSO READ: Throwback: When Troye Sivan Discovered Chappell Roan In 2014 and Urged Fans To Support Her YouTube Channel