'Truly One Of A Kind': Karate Kid Star Chad McQueen Remembered By Castmate William Zabka After His Passing At 63

William Zabka has, most recently, paid his last respects to his former colleague Karate Kid co-star, the late Chad McQueen. He mentioned McQueen, who passed away on Wednesday, September 11, in Palm Springs at the age of 63 due to organ failure. The late actor is best remembered for his role as Dutch in The Karate Kid (1984) and its sequel which came out in 1986, and he's also remembered as a racing professional too.

On Sunday, September 15, Zabka, age 58, posted images captured from the set of The Karate Kid in his emotional message, which he wrote on social media, on Friday, September 13. The images were shots from behind the scenes with other co-stars including Rob Garrison, Ron Thomas, Tony O’Dell, and Pat Morita.

Zabka referred to McQueen as "the baddest of the OG Cobra’s in the most fun and entertaining way." Going down memory lane, Zabka praised McQueen as the most distinctive and remarkable person who has ever been to the Cobra Kai set. He remembered how McQueen used to come to the set in an ostentatious silver Porsche with the music blasting down when Zabka went in his Honda Accord.

He wrote, "I’m so thankful I had the chance to reconnect with him over the past few years. It was like no time had gone by at all. My love and deepest sympathies to his wife and family. RIP Chadwick — my dear friend & Cobra Kai brother 4 ever."

Zabka went on to say how McQueen always really has been the most daring of all and the most humorous of them all. He spoke highly of the recent reconnection with McQueen stating that even with the years apart, their bond was still intact. Finally, Zabka conveyed his sorrow to McQueen's relatives and pointed out how strong the feeling of friendship between them as co-stars and companions was.

Ron Thomas, another cast member of Karate Kid, also paid his respects to McQueen via an Instagram post. He recalled their experiences and how they formed a bond during filming. Thomas remembered how when he worked with McQueen, he had always wanted to stir things up on the longest shooting days so that it never became boring.

He concluded, "I have no doubt you are striking hard in that Divine Dojo and racing fast through the streets of heaven. Be careful not to get pulled over by the police, or you know what happens; you'll be late to the set! R.I.P. My Cobra brother!" He felt very grief-stricken by Chad McQueen’s death and offered his condolences to his family.

