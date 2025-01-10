'Unreasonable': Joshua Jackson Breaks Silence on Divorce With Jodie Turner-Smith Calling Out Her Behavior

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's highly publicized divorce battle has reached a boiling point as Jackson calls the actress "unreasonable." The former couple was married from December 2019 to October 2023 and welcomed a child in April 2020.

The Agency actress accused Jackson of not paying child support to their 4-year-old child, Juno, since October 2023, when she separated from the actor. She has taken legal action against Jackson.

She produced the court papers where the actress claimed Jackson, at one point, said she wouldn't have to be concerned about the financial safety of Juno, a daughter they have together.

According to Life & Style, Turner-Smith said, "Josh promised to always support me and ensured that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother."

The Bad Monkey actress is currently seeking 8,543 USD monthly in retroactive child support and 28,641 USD in retroactive spousal support. She is also seeking 250,000 USD in legal and accounting fees.

According to an insider of the outlet close to Turner-Smith, she has been giving Jackson all the chances he needs to get his act right, but she has now gotten more aggressive, given his inactions. However, another insider close to Jackson says he sees things in a different light, where Turner-Smith's demands are too excessive and are spurred by spite.

The insider told the outlet, "Josh thinks Jodie’s being totally unreasonable and trying to take him to the cleaners out of spite."

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith first met at Usher's birthday party in 2018 and married each other in 2019. The former couple stunned fans with their divorce proceedings at the end of 2023, both now being locked in a high-profile legal battle.

