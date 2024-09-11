Halle Berry Reveals Why She Took a 3-Year Dating Break After Separation from Ex-Husband Oliver Martinez

Halle Berry spoke candidly about her dating life after her separation from Olivier Martinez. The actress shared that she wasn’t as “intentional” with her love life as she was with her career in a recent interview.

The Academy Award-winning star spoke about it in Marie Claire’s new cover story. She reflected on putting a pause on her dating for around three years post her split with her ex-husband. Martinez and Berry were married to one another for two years.

She referred to her break as a “sabbatical to understand" herself. During that time, she sought help by attending therapy sessions, reading, traveling to India, and “studying meditation.”

Berry expressed that she had been deliberate about her career and was “intentional” about achieving success. She knew she would succeed and worked toward it. However, she admitted to not having the same clarity with her relationships. She shared, “I was loosey-goosey with that. You have to be clear with the universe, or any old thing will find you.”

According to the publication, the actress listed the qualities she needed and wanted in a romantic partner during that period, and soon after, she got together with her current beau, Van Hunt.

Berry also shared that the moment she began to feel like she understood herself and realized what she had been doing was not right, her boyfriend’s brother—whom she had known for several years—approached her and suggested that she meet Van.

In a 2022 interview with AARP magazine, she revealed that they first connected in 2020 and initially communicated only via phone for four months due to the pandemic. In September of that year, she went public with their relationship and has never looked back.

She told Marie Claire, “It took me a minute to get it right.” But the way things unfolded made her truly believe that this was it and that Van is her “person.”

Berry and Martinez share a 10-year-old son named Maceo-Robert Martinez. Both have been involved in court proceedings concerning custody issues. An insider revealed to People magazine that their parenting styles differ and co-parenting has been challenging. However, they both love their son, who is described as "amazing... (he's a) very focused student." The actress also makes efforts to keep his “life private.”

On the professional front, Berry will be seen in Never Let Go, set to release on September 20, 2024.

