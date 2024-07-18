Viggo Mortensen Reveals Why He Hasn’t Appeared In Big Franchise Films Since Lord Of The Rings: 'They’re Kind Of Predictable'

Viggo Mortensen recently revealed why he hasn't appeared in any big franchise movies since The Lord of the Rings trilogy, in which he played the character of Aragorn. Mortensen shared that he doesn't avoid a genre but looks for 'interesting' stories when choosing his movie roles. While the actor said he's not opposed to doing franchise projects, he also shared his reasons for avoiding them. Read on further to know more details.

Viggo Mortensen shares why he hasn't appeared in franchise films since the LOTR trilogy

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, legendary actor Viggo Mortensen opened up about his experience working with many highly acclaimed directors and what he has learned as a filmmaker. Mortensen also shared his thoughts when asked if he deliberately opted to avoid doing franchise films after Lord of the Rings.

He explained that he doesn't avoid any specific type of movie "genre or budget size," noting that he looks for "interesting stories." The actor mentioned that it doesn't matter who is making the project, saying he would "never do a movie just because so-and-so is directing it."

He further said that if he feels he is a good fit for the character, that always "comes first," adding that it goes for franchise films.

Viggo Mortensen says big franchise movies are 'usually not well written'

Mortensen further explained his choice not to do big Hollywood franchise projects. He said that if someone suggested to him "X project, like a third or ninth part," he would consider being part of a movie if he thought that it was a "great character" and he wanted to depict that role and believes he can add value to the role, he would do it noting, "I’m not against it."

The Hidalgo movie actor shared that he believes that those movies are not that "good" and they’re "not usually that well written," adding that they are "kind of predictable."

Viggo Mortensen previously shared his thoughts on whether he would be interested in reprising his role as Aragorn in the upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Mortensen told GQ UK in May that he doesn't know the story of The Hunt for Gollum and hasn't heard about it, saying, "Maybe I'll hear about it eventually."

The actor further remarked that he liked playing that role and "learned a lot" playing that character. He added that he would only consider doing it "if I was right for it in terms of, you know, the age I am now and so forth."

Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings trilogy films are available to stream on Prime Video.