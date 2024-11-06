'Voted Like Half The Country’s Lives Depended On It': Anne Hathaway Casts Vote for Kamala Harris, Highlights THIS Right As Key Issue

Anne Hathaway has cast her vote for Kamala Harris, revealing that the issue of reproductive rights played a significant role in her decision to support the Democratic candidate over former POTUS Donald Trump.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, November 5, to show off her “I Voted” sticker, the Princess Diaries star shared that she “voted like half the country’s lives depended on it.” Between two selfies in her post, Hathaway included a collage of headlines on women’s reproductive rights, highlighting the population she was referring to.

The Harris-Walz ticket has strongly supported abortion rights, while Trump and JD Vance's ticket has expressed contrasting views, with Vance, a potential future vice president, even calling women without children “Childless Cat Ladies.”

In a follow-up post, Hathaway urged college students to remain patient and stay in long voting lines, emphasizing that making their voices heard is a crucial task despite the challenges. In her video, Hathaway highlighted organizations providing food, water, and assistance to voters standing in queue, encouraging young ballot casters to persist. The Interstellar star used Sabrina Carpenter’s track Please Please Please to engage students, particularly at UPenn and Temple.

“MOST IMPORTANTLY, if you are in line before the polls close, stay in line, even after closing time. Polls will stay open until everyone in that line has voted. There are your rights,” she added.

Universities in Penn are considered crucial areas for influencing the swing state's results. As of this writing, with 94.1% of estimated votes counted, Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania with 50.9%, while Harris trails with 48%, according to Edison Research.

Elon Musk has already declared Trump the winner, posting on X: "The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight." The tech billionaire spent Election Day alongside the Republican hopeful at a watch party in Florida.

Hathaway is among several celebrities using their platforms to encourage voter turnout. Other stars, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Mark Ruffalo, have also urged fans to head to their nearest polling booths.

