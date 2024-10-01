Did Queen Elizabeth II Suffer From Bone Cancer Before Her Death At 96? Boris Johnson Reveals In New Book

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a shocking claim about Queen Elizabeth II's health in his upcoming memoir, Unleashed. Johnson, who served as Prime Minister during the Queen's final years, claims that she was diagnosed with bone cancer in her last years, raising questions about her health before her death in September 2022.

In an excerpt from Unleashed, obtained by the Daily Mail, Johnson reflects on his relationship with the late monarch. He states: "I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline." Johnson's words indicate that the Queen's health was declining rapidly.

Johnson stated that before their final meeting, the Queen's private secretary, Edward Young, told him of her declining health. "Her health had gone down quite a bit over the summer," Young informed him. This meeting took place at Balmoral Castle in September 2022, two days before the Queen passed away at the age of 96.

During their conversation, Johnson saw that the Queen was much weaker. He wrote that she was pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and wrists, probably from drips or injections.

Despite her physical condition, Johnson stated that her mental faculties remained sharp. He said that her mind, as Edward had also said, was completely unimpaired by her illness, and from time to time in their conversation, she still flashed that great white smile in its sudden mood-lifting beauty.

In the days leading up to her passing, Johnson revealed that the Queen was aware of her impending death. He stated that she had known all summer that she was going, but was determined to hang on and do her last duty by ensuring the peaceful and orderly transition of power from him to his successor, Liz Truss.

Johnson formally resigned during their meeting, becoming the 14th Prime Minister during Queen Elizabeth's historic 70-year reign. Johnson's claims are not the first to suggest that the Queen struggled with major health issues in her last years of life.

In his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, published in December 2022, royal author Gyles Brandreth mentioned rumors that Her Majesty had a rare form of myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. Brandreth explained that this diagnosis could explain her tiredness, weight loss, and mobility issues reported in her final year.

