Watch: Brad Pitt Embodies Adrenaline in F1 Trailer Ahead of June Premiere; Lewis Hamilton Calls It 'Amazing'

Get ready to witness a thrilling race for respect! The trailer for F1, starring Brad Pitt alongside an impressive ensemble cast, has been released. Engines are revving, and the adrenaline is palpable.

The story follows Sonny Hayes, “a gambling junkie who missed his shot—the best that never was.”

Javier Bardem soon enters the scene, seemingly the one bringing Pitt’s Sonny Hayes back behind the wheel for an epic comeback. Adding to the excitement, Damson Idris joins the Bullet Train actor as Joshua Pearce, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.

The duo teams up, racing as one against the fierce competition in the F1 circuit. Nearly half of the trailer is set to Fleetwood Mac’s legendary 1977 track The Chain, amplifying the intensity.

But F1 isn’t just about the Grand Prix—it also brings Daytona to the big screen. With the roar of engines, the screech of tires, heated confrontations, and powerful emotions, this film is set to be an electrifying ride that will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Brad Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, appears to be a formidable racer in Daytona, earning the unwavering trust of Javier Bardem’s Ruben. Believing in his talent, Ruben offers Hayes a shot at redemption on the Formula 1 track, calling him “the absolute best in the world.”

F1 is a sports action movie directed by Joseph Kosinski, with a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. Speaking about Brad Pitt’s involvement, Lewis Hamilton praised his dedication, saying, “The dedication and the focus that Brad put into this process have been amazing to witness,” as per Jang.com.

Alongside Pitt, Idris, and Bardem, the film features Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and even Lewis Hamilton playing himself.

F1 is set for release this summer.