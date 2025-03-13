Brad Pitt is ‘Happy’ with New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 3 Months After Finalizing Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt is looking ahead after his divorce from Angelina Jolie was finalized in December 2024. The actor and Jolie reached a settlement after an eight-year legal battle.

A source told PEOPLE on March 12, 2025, that Pitt is "happy that the divorce is behind him" and that "things are low-key for the family."

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, after two years of marriage. Her attorney, James Simon, told PEOPLE in December 2024 that Jolie was exhausted but relieved that the process was over.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Simon stated.

Pitt has been in a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon since late 2022. A source told PEOPLE that the couple is in a great place and that Pitt is happy with de Ramon. They recently spent the holidays together in Carmel, California.

According to a source on January 2, 2025, Pitt had finished filming F1 before the holidays and chose to spend time in Carmel with de Ramon, as he enjoys the privacy the location offers.

De Ramon, who works as a vice president at jewelry brand Anita Ko, was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley. They announced their separation in September 2022 after three years of marriage. Wesley filed for divorce in February 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

Brad Pitt is preparing for the release of F1, which is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025. A source told PEOPLE that "life’s good, no complaints."

While Pitt and de Ramon have been together for over two years, TMZ reported on December 31, 2024, that he is not planning to propose yet. However, insiders say he is very happy in the relationship.

Although their divorce is finalized, Pitt and Jolie are still involved in a legal dispute over their former French winery, Château Miraval. Pitt sued Jolie in 2022 for selling her stake to Tenute del Mondo, part of the Stoli Group.

Jolie claimed she initially wanted to sell to Pitt, but he insisted on a restrictive non-disclosure agreement. Pitt has denied allegations of abuse during their relationship.