WATCH: Camila Cabello covers boyfriend Shawn Mendes' If I Can't Have You and we can't keep calm

Camila Cabello had a Riff-Off battle with James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden and covered her boyfriend Shawn Mendes' hit single, If I Can't I Have You. Watch the magical moment below.

In 2019, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello couldn't deny their onscreen chemistry, which was reignited with Señorita and that led to their real-life relationship. Since the release of the steamy Señorita MV, Shawn and Camila have not been able to keep their hands off of each other. The two are still going strong and even welcomed 2020 in Canada together. While the PDA has died down a bit, Camila may have just reignited the love fans have for the young couple during her recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Cabello and James Corden indulged in a Riff-Off battle where the Liar singer stood up for songs from the 2019s while the Cats star praised music from the 1999s. "Maybe your music would be better if it came out in 1999. That's all I'm saying," James had quipped while Cabello quipped, "When I was 2 years old?" Camila started things off by covering Lil Nas X's Old Town Road to which Corden responded with Ricky Martin's Livin' La Vida Loca. When the 22-year-old singer told "Okay boomer," to the talk show host, James replied back by covering Santana's Smooth. Eventually, Cabello shut the house down by her sexy rendition of beau Shawn's hit single, If I Can't Have You.

Check out Camila Cabello covering Shawn Mendes' If I Can't Have You below:

.@Camila_Cabello singing a @ShawnMendes song...the power this clip has. pic.twitter.com/PewjZXGqAo — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 17, 2020

Too hot to handle, indeed! We wonder what Shawn Mendes thinks of this cover!

Eventually, James surrendered to Camila's claims and the two ended the Riff-Off battle by singing Señorita.

