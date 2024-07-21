‘We Couldn't Be More Excited...’: Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby; Talks About Boyfriend's Surprise

Lindsay Hubbard, the Summer House star, delighted her fans with an exciting Instagram update. During a European vacation, her boyfriend planned a sweet surprise by revealing the gender of their baby. Lindsay described it in a video posted on July 20 as "truly the most special moment of my pregnancy."

"My boyfriend found out the gender first and then revealed it to me in the sweetest way while we were traveling in Europe," wrote Hubbard. She continued, "We left Milan on June 9th and took a car to Lake Maggiore. He organized ahead of time for the hotel to set up our room with flowers and balloons to surprise me with when we walked in."

Lindsay Hubbard's surprise moment captured on video

The reveal was perfectly captured in a video taken by Hubbard's boyfriend, who has not been publicly identified. The video shows Hubbard opening the door to their hotel room and finding pink balloons and flowers.

Hubbard, dressed in a white jumpsuit and a colorful headscarf, gasped and exclaimed, "Stop! What? No! We're having a girl?" She then dropped what she was holding and put her hands over her mouth in surprise, exclaiming, "Oh my God! Babe!"

"It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it!" Hubbard concluded in her Instagram post, further stating, "We couldn't be more excited that our little cub is a baby girl!"

Lindsay Hubbard's pregnancy announcement

Hubbard announced her pregnancy via Instagram on July 4. In an interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that the news surprised her. She said that it was a surprise and a shock at first because they were not trying or even planning, but they had some honest conversations and it just felt right for both of them. She also added that they have a strong, loving, and healthy relationship and she finally feels like she has found her match.

Her boyfriend, a doctor who works in biotech investing, prefers to remain out of the spotlight. Despite the initial surprise, the couple is overjoyed by the upcoming addition of their family.

Reflecting on her journey, Hubbard realized how much had changed in a year. She celebrated the Fourth of July with her then-fiancé Carl Radke, who called off their wedding in August 2023. She said thinking about where she was this time last year is insane. Looking back, she realizes that the universe has a plan.

Hubbard's candid reflections and joyful announcements have resonated with fans, drawing attention to her evolving life and the exciting new chapter she is about to embark on.

