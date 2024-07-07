'I'm Not Calling Him Up...': Lindsay Hubbard Does Not Care About Ex Carl Radke's Thoughts On Her Pregnancy

Lindsay Hubbard has made it amply clear that she does not care about what Carl Radke thinks of her pregnancy. She is not worried about the past and is adamant about letting it go, as per her recent interview.

Lindsay Hubbard has moved on from the past amidst pregnancy

According to her interview with People, Hubbard, who was once engaged to Carl Radke less than a year ago, has put the past behind her. This reality show star appears to have found happiness with another person and announced on Independence Day that she is pregnant and expects the baby to arrive in time for Christmas.

During an interview with the magazine, the television personality admitted that there was a grand plan in the universe designed specifically for her and her prayers have been answered.

She said, "I'm sure he'll find out when the rest of the world finds out, but I'm not calling him up and having a conversation with him."

Bravo’s Summer House fans will follow Hubbard’s journey through pregnancy on season 9 currently in production. Despite the fact that her new boyfriend is a biotech investor who prefers to stay out of the media limelight, Hubbard will still be shooting scenes with Radke. Hubbard is excited to welcome her first child with her new partner.

In response to whether or not she thought Radke would take it well, Hubbard shrugged off the whole thing as no big deal.

According to her, "That relationship is in my past, and I can't really focus on my past anymore because I'm so focused on my present and my future, and to be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It's just not my problem anymore."

Lindsay Hubbard is focusing on the future

She stressed that she is done thinking about whatever happened between them in the past years since all is forgotten now as she focuses on the present without having any obligations left regarding his emotions.

When they met at the Summer House season 8 reunion last June, it was noticeable how calm Lindsay seemed. Hubbard got more focused on the future considering that she had a baby coming up.

Lindsay said she wants to keep the baby’s sex hidden, and mentioned she has already chosen a name. She also expressed she is grateful that her pregnancy was free of any morning sickness or nausea, although her appetite has increased.

Hubbard said she now wants to tell the world about her joy in conceiving and celebrating with friends; it’s time to let it all out.

The next couple of months are going to be full of excitement for Hubbard as she awaits the arrival of her first born and makes all sorts of preparations.

