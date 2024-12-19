‘We Did Not Crack It’: Shawn Levy Credits Hugh Jackman For Saving Deadpool & Wolverine From Failing

Deadpool & Wolverine has broken several records at the box office throughout the movie’s run in theaters. While the fans gushed about Ryan Reynolds comic timing and the cameo appearances, the director Shawn Levy claimed that it was Hugh Jackman who saved the movie from failing.

In conversation with the Wicked director, Jon M. Chu for a special segment of Variety, the filmmaker shared that he, along with the other crew members, had given up, as the script did not turn out to be satisfying enough.

A year or two later, Levy yet again worked on the third part of the Deadpool franchise, and that’s why Jackman called him and confirmed that he will play the character of Wolverine in the movie, which was originally titled Deadpool and Friends.

Recalling his conversation with Kevin Feige, Levy explained, “We worked for months to come up with Deadpool 3. We did not crack it. Every idea felt either too big and bombastic for Deadpool or too small for Marvel. We failed. We scheduled a Zoom to tell Kevin Feige, 'Let’s come back to this in a year or two.'”

The director further revealed that he received Jackman’s call nearly a year or two later. He revealed, “On that day, Hugh [Jackman] called and said, 'I had an epiphany. I want to be with Deadpool.’ He had no idea the movie was going to evaporate. From the minute Hugh called, I knew what it would be. It’s a friendship-redemption-road trip movie like Midnight Run or 48 Hrs.”

Deadpool & Wolverine in a way also saved Marvel, who was going through a rough patch amidst the previous flops, including Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man: Quantamania. The movie crossed $1 billion on the global box office.

As for the plot of the movie, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joined hands to fight the evil of Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin. Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes, Dafne Keen, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth played the cameo parts in the movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to stream on Disney+.

