'We're All Into Vintage Shopping': Ashlee Simpson And Evan Ross Dubs Themselves 'Cool Parents' At Coachella 2024

Hey, music and fashion fans! When it comes to blending parenthood with cool vibes, Ashley Simpson and Evan Ross are setting some pretty high standards. Ashley and Evan made waves around the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE, the duo shared some fun insights about their family life and parenting approach, proudly wearing the cool parent badges. So, let’s find out why Ashley and Evan think they’re the coolest parents around.

Cool parents vibing at Coachella

Ashley and Evan were all smiles and good vibes at Coachella. And during a special chat at Coachella in California, Ashley and Evan opened up about their cool parental status. 39-year-old Ashley said, “We’re at Coachella, I think we’re cool parents. We brought [son] Bronx and his friend here today.” But she gave props to Evan, too, saying, “He’s probably cooler than me.” Evan agreed, “I think we’re cool parents.”

Bronx, their 15-year-old son was right there with them. Ashley then turned the spotlight on him, asking for his take on the cool factor. “You are,” replied Bronx, who was excited about Tyler, the Creator’s performance that night. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: How Many Children Does Diana Ross Have? All We Know About Her Kids As The Supremes Icon Turns 80

Advertisement

Vintage shopping is a family affair

Now, here’s the fun part! The family loves vintage shopping. Ashlee spilled the beans, “We’re all into vintage shopping, and it’s not just the parents; Bronx is in on it too,” she said, laughing about the confusion of whose vintage shirt belongs to whom. “I love a big men’s vintage shirt, so I feel like when I find a cool one, it’s not going to be [just] mine.”

Inside Ashley and Evan’s musical love story

Ashley Simpson, once the pop sensation of the early 2000s, is now a proud mom of three adorable kids: Bronx, Jagger, and Ziggy. She first became a mom in 2008, welcoming Bronx Mowgli with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz. Fast forward to 2014, after stepping away from the music scene and tying the knot with actor Evan Ross, they added two more adorable kids to their family: Jagger Snow in 2015 and Ziggy Blu in 2020.

ALSO READ: 'U Are Everything': Evan Ross Shares Heartfelt Tribute For Mom Diana Ross On Her 80th Birthday

Meet the kids: Bronx, Jagger, and Ziggy

Bronx Mowgli Wentz, 15

Bronx, born in 2008, shares a special bond with Evan. The two became fast friends with Evan calling Bronx unbelievable and a blessing in his life. Ashley once shared, “He’s so into music. He loves to dance around and he writes little songs.”

Jagger Snow Ross, 8

Jagger, born in 2015, has inherited her parents’ creative genes. At just 6 years old, she had big dreams of becoming an artist, movie star, and a runway model. Not only she made her modelling debut at 7, but Jagger has also ventured into music, featuring in a song from the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack. Ashley proudly shared, “She’s so good at art, she really is, she’s so talented.”

Ziggy Blu Ross, 3

The youngest member of the Ross-Simpson family, Ziggy arrived in 2020. His birth was a joyous occasion, coinciding with his aunt Tracee Ellis Ross's birthday. Having a really sweet personality, he is already his siblings’ apple of the eye.

The Ross-Simpson family cherishes their moments together, whether it’s a spring break trip to Cabo or Ziggy’s first show seeing his grandma Diana Ross. Ashley and Evan’s love story has grown into a beautiful family tale.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Coachella 2024: How to Stream Sets Online? Livestream Details & More to Know